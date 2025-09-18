This event has gone to the dogs!

Man's best friends will be taking over Old Silver Beach in Falmouth for a weekend of furry fun at the Fourth Golden Getaway Weekend.

From Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2, spend time with your golden retriever at one of Cape Cod's oceanfront resorts.

Golden Getaway Weekend

Tails will be wagging at the Sea Crest Beach Resort on Cape Cod as it welcomes guests and their four-legged friends.

The Golden Getaway Weekend features plenty of golden retrievers as they and their owners enjoy the beach, the stunning views and even a costume contest at the Cape Cod resort.

Sea Crest Is One of Cape Cod's Best Hotels

The Sea Crest Beach Resort in Falmouth has been a summertime favorite for decades.

Previously named as one of Condé Nast Traveler's Top 20 Resorts in New England, this oceanfront resort boasts beautiful views, beachside service, private cottages and more.

The history of the Sea Crest dates back over 100 years and as they say, Sea Crest Beach Resort is always the place with a friendly vibe and an uncanny knack for bringing people together.

