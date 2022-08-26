See Sharks on Private Tour of Cape Cod Waters

Forget whale-watching. Sharks are all the rage in Massachusetts waters these days with dozens of sightings reported every week.

Now you can get up close with these deadly swimmers thanks to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Just like taking a whale-watching tour, where you head out to sea and hope to spot some whales breaching in the distance, this research group will take private charters out to where the shark action is to see white sharks in their natural habitat and learn more about the study of this species from the experts themselves.

Unlike whale-watching tours, however, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy knows how to take you right where the sharks are swimming.

Get our free mobile app

Though the whales could be anywhere when tours leave shore, the locations of many white sharks are already known. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has been studying these swimmers for years and many of the sharks that return to Massachusetts waters each summer have trackers on them from conservancy scientists.

They can then use these trackers to take your private tour right where you want to be and watch the sharks swim all around the boat.

While these private shark tours can be amazing, they are not cheap. Booking this personal charter costs $2,500 with a six-passenger maximum in your group. That's about $417 per person.

Yet these tours sell out fast and often are booked months in advance.

If all of this up-close shark action sounds good to you, the tours take place through Oct. 16, so there is still plenty of time to book one for yourself. After October, the waters off Cape Cod get too cold for the white sharks who head back south until they are ready to return.