Popular Boston Born Actor Said to Be Making Massachusetts Return
He was born and raised in Massachusetts, now it looks like actor Chris Evans wants the same for his family.
The Captain America actor recently put his sprawling Hollywood Hills home on the market for $6.99 million, twice the amount he bought it for in 2013.
Though it seems hard to beat owning a Mulholland Drive home with views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Evans reportedly has a very good reason for parting with the 4,600 square foot home.
Chris Evans Moving Back to Massachusetts
Having been born in Boston and raised in Sudbury, Chris Evans clearly feels quite the connection to Massachusetts.
Not only is he a died hard Boston sports fan, he is an East Coast family man choosing Cape Cod as the location for his 2023 wedding to Alba Baptista and perhaps as the location for his own family.
According to Scott Moore, the listing agent on Evans' Hollywood Hills home, the A-list movie star is selling his place in California to move closer to family on the East Coast.
Most of that family still lives in Sudbury. His parents and siblings never left the historic town and it could be where Evans hopes to put down his own family roots.
Evans has often talked about wanting to be a father and all the family traditions he looks forward to sharing with his kids someday. Perhaps he'll share those family traditions in his family's hometown.
So far no word on where Evans and Baptista might end up on the East Coast, but there are certainly plenty of gorgeous and historic homes to choose from on the SouthCoast.
Could Chris Evans Live in Dartmouth's Most Recognizable Home?
Insanely Luxurious Leverett Home Once Owned By Yankee Candle Founder
High-End Home on Fairhaven Waterfront Could Be Your Summer Escape This Season
