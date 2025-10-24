Peter Parker's Uncle Ben once said, “With great power comes great responsibility," and in New Bedford, one Spider-Man used his power to bring joy to a little boy fighting leukemia.

When three-year-old Cullen Cook from Swansea was diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) earlier this year on March 13, his family’s world changed overnight.

The aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer launched him into a grueling treatment journey filled with chemotherapy, spinal taps, and transfusions. Yet even through the toughest days, Cullen’s bright spirit – including his love for dancing, superheroes, and video games – has never dimmed.

A Rooftop Surprise in Downtown New Bedford

Recently, that same spark shined brighter than ever when a few kind-hearted locals came together to give Cullen a day he’ll never forget.

Photographer Megan Rego of Megan Rego Photography teamed up with The Maddox J. Almeida Foundation and Karen Whitener of A Piece of Cake Parties to create a surprise superhero photoshoot, one designed to remind Cullen and his family that joy and magic still have a place in their fight.

Smiling family of three — parents with their young son — pose outside a red brick building. Courtesy Megan Rego Photography loading...

The shoot took place atop a rooftop in downtown New Bedford. It started as a simple family session with Cullen's parents, but what he didn’t know was that Spider-Man himself was waiting in the wings.

“We always tell the parents it’s just a normal photo shoot,” Rego said. “Then, during the session, the character appears as a surprise. This time it was Spider-Man, and Cullen’s reaction was priceless.”

At first, Cullen was shy and reserved, unsure about what was happening, but the moment Spider-Man appeared – played by Whitener’s team at A Piece of Cake Parties – everything changed.

“He completely opened up,” Whitener said. “He started talking about Sandman and playing with Spider-Man on the rooftop. His parents were shocked. They couldn’t believe how animated he became.”

A Gift That Went Beyond Photos

The joyful afternoon didn’t end there. Members of the Maddox J. Almeida Foundation, including sisters Brittney and Shana Almeida, surprised Cullen’s family with a $5,000 check to help with medical and household expenses.

Family embraces Maddox Foundation team on rooftop after receiving donation. Courtesy Megan Rego Photography loading...

The foundation is named after Maddox Almeida, a young local boy whose memory now inspires acts of kindness for families facing childhood cancer. Its mission is to support families like Cullen’s.

“Neither the kids nor the parents ever expect it,” Rego said. “They’re not asking for help, they’re just gifted it. That makes it so much more special.”

Spider-Man and Cullen pose with a group holding a $5,000 check from the Maddox J. Almeida Foundation. Courtesy Megan Rego Photography loading...

For Maddox's mother, who marked the five-year anniversary of her son’s passing just before Cullen’s shoot, the project carried deep emotional meaning. “She told me she hadn’t stopped watching the video,” Rego said. “She said it was the first time all week she’d felt truly happy again and this is why she does what she does.”

Heroes Behind the Lens and the Mask

For Rego and Whitener, this collaboration, known as The Maddox Ranger Project, is one of many heartfelt efforts they’ve volunteered for. Their mission is simple: bring comfort and connection to children battling serious illness through surprise character visits and professional photo memories.

Past projects have included superheroes, princesses, and even a bunny from a previous shoot where they customized a costume to match a little girl’s favorite stuffed animal.

“It feels amazing to do something that makes people smile,” Rego said. “We do it all for free because we’re grateful for the work we have and the community that supports us. Giving back like this just feels right.”

Whitener agreed, adding with emotion, “It’s rewarding beyond words. To see that happiness, it’s why we do it.”

What’s Next

The team already has another hero mission in the works: a future shoot with Maverick, another SouthCoast child bravely battling illness.

Spider-Man kneels to hug a smiling young boy in matching costume on a rooftop. Courtesy Megan Rego Photography loading...

As for Cullen, his rooftop adventure with Spider-Man will live on not just in photos, but in the hearts of everyone who made it possible. In a world filled with challenges, this was a reminder that kindness and a little bit of make-believe can make even the hardest days feel heroic.

Scroll below to see how a shy three-year-old from Swansea found his smile again with a little help from Spider-Man.

