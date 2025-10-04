A simple family dinner in Dartmouth turned into an unforgettable act of kindness when two strangers quietly paid the bill for a young couple and their children at Texas Roadhouse.

On September 12, Alleynah Souza and her fiancé Dillon Donahue went out for a family date night with their two children, ages two and one, at the Texas Roadhouse on Faunce Corner Road. What started as a challenging evening quickly turned into one they’ll never forget.

“We’re young parents, I’m 21 and Dillon is 23, and our youngest was crying and upset,” Souza told Fun 107. “We just made the best out of the situation, laughing with the ladies at the table next to us, because what else can you do?”

As their toddler fussed, the couple kept their cool, trying to enjoy dinner despite the stress. To their surprise, the women at the nearby table saw the effort they were putting in, and decided to do something extraordinary.

Get our free mobile app

A Gesture They’ll Never Forget

“They came up to us and told us how proud they were of our parenting, especially being young,” Souza said. “Then we found out they had paid our entire bill, and even covered the tip for our waitress.”

Dartmouth Couple’s Family Dinner Paid for by Strangers at Texas Roadhouse Courtesy Alleynah Souza loading...

The gesture left the couple stunned and grateful.

“To the two wonderful ladies who blessed us by paying for our meal at Texas Roadhouse tonight, I just want to say thank you so much,” Souza later posted online. “Thank you for not judging us when our son was screaming and mad when I went to the bathroom, or when he just didn’t know what he wanted because he was tired. God bless you both. I hope and pray one day I can return the favor.”

Why It Mattered Even More

Souza noted that another family in the restaurant with a crying child handled things very differently and raising their voices out of frustration

The receipt from that night, totaling $76.53, now serves as a memento of an unexpected blessing. Their server even drew a smiley face and wrote “Thank you!!” across the bottom.

A Reminder of Everyday Kindness

For the young couple, the act was more than just a free meal, it was a reminder that kindness and encouragement can go a long way, especially for parents who are simply doing their best.

Lastly, I can attest as a new parent myself, that taking young children and babies out to eat can often be a challenge. Kudos to Mom and Dad.

“I hope one day I can return the favor,” Souza said.

Eight Crazy Facts About Texas Roadhouse You Never Knew Gallery Credit: Eric Ryan/Townsquare Media

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll