It seems as though couples these days are pulling out all the stops to make big moments in their lives extra memorable.

From insane gender reveals to prom-posals and more, people are constantly trying to stand out and be unique.

One local couple did just that on their wedding day with an element that takes the cake. In fact, it was the cake.

It was a show-stopping, NINE-TIER wedding cake that stood tall and symbolized a sweet love story.

How a Cake Brought the Couple Together

Six years ago, Celeste Raposa got a request to make a friend's birthday cake. While attending the party, a family member introduced Raposa to the man of her dreams, her now husband, Pedro.

"Ironically, his parents own a very popular bakery in New Bedford," Raposa said. "While we were together, (Pedro) helped me find my place in Dartmouth and now I have my beautiful bakery."

Her shop, Cakes by Celeste, is where she creates many a culinary confection, including wedding cakes for local couples.

When it was Raposa's turn to say "I do" on October 11, 2025, she knew she had to pull out all the stops.

"I wanted it tall enough where I have to stand on an actual chair to get to the top of it," Raposa said. "I'm 5-5, and it was taller than me." That made it the largest wedding cake on the SouthCoast.

Designing the SouthCoast’s Largest Wedding Cake

To pull off a cake that large, she had to be practical. "I could have done it real, but just the very, very top was real. The rest was all Styrofoam," she said.

Nevertheless, Raposa spent a long time decorating the perfect pastry.

"It took me a couple days because each of the tiers were two Styrofoam pieces hot glued together," she said. "Then I had to zest it because it had sharp edges. I had to cover each tier with fondant and then to pipe it all took forever."

All of the hard work was worth it when the big day came and it was time to cut the cake.

The flavor was a specialty at Cakes by Celeste: maple pancake. Yum!

If that wasn't enough, the couple honeymooned in Italy, where they were able to have an encounter of a lifetime.

" We actually got our marriage blessed by the Pope. Our priest was able to set that up for us," Raposa said.

Talk about the icing on the cake.

