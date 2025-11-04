Massachusetts Bride Builds Nine-Tier Wedding Cake Taller Than Herself
It seems as though couples these days are pulling out all the stops to make big moments in their lives extra memorable.
From insane gender reveals to prom-posals and more, people are constantly trying to stand out and be unique.
One local couple did just that on their wedding day with an element that takes the cake. In fact, it was the cake.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Wedding Stats That May Surprise You
It was a show-stopping, NINE-TIER wedding cake that stood tall and symbolized a sweet love story.
How a Cake Brought the Couple Together
Six years ago, Celeste Raposa got a request to make a friend's birthday cake. While attending the party, a family member introduced Raposa to the man of her dreams, her now husband, Pedro.
"Ironically, his parents own a very popular bakery in New Bedford," Raposa said. "While we were together, (Pedro) helped me find my place in Dartmouth and now I have my beautiful bakery."
Her shop, Cakes by Celeste, is where she creates many a culinary confection, including wedding cakes for local couples.
READ MORE: The Wildest Wedding Day In SouthCoast
When it was Raposa's turn to say "I do" on October 11, 2025, she knew she had to pull out all the stops.
"I wanted it tall enough where I have to stand on an actual chair to get to the top of it," Raposa said. "I'm 5-5, and it was taller than me." That made it the largest wedding cake on the SouthCoast.
Designing the SouthCoast’s Largest Wedding Cake
To pull off a cake that large, she had to be practical. "I could have done it real, but just the very, very top was real. The rest was all Styrofoam," she said.
READ MORE: 20 Cringe-Worthy Wedding Stories That Happened on the SouthCoast
Taste the Best Cupcakes in Massachusetts at These 15 Bakeries
Gallery Credit: Megan
Wedding Guest Etiquette: How to Not Be “That Person” This Season
25 Alternatives To Traditional Birthday Cake
Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan