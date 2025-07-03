At just 28 years old, Celeste Chaves is making a name for herself on the SouthCoast one cake at a time.

Located at 98A State Road in Dartmouth, Cakes by Celeste has quickly become a go-to destination for custom cakes and Portuguese-inspired creations. One cake in particular has captured the hearts (and taste buds) of her customers: the pastel de nata cake, or as Chaves calls it, her “nata cake.”

Dartmouth Bakery Portuguese Pastel de Nata Cake Courtesy Cakes by Celeste/Celeste Chaves loading...

Pastel de nata, a traditional Portuguese custard tart, is a dessert deeply rooted in Chaves' heritage.

“I started in my grandmother’s kitchen,” she said. “We used to make Portuguese cookies every summer. That’s where it all began.”

Years later, after earning a baking and pastry arts degree from Johnson & Wales University, Chaves transformed that childhood tradition into a bakery business that blends culture and craftsmanship.

What Exactly Is the Pastel de Nata Cake?

The standout nata cake starts with a cinnamon-sugar sponge base, is filled with a creamy custard center, and is topped with mini pastel de nata tarts that turn the beloved Portuguese dessert into a six-inch showstopper.

READ MORE: Beloved Portuguese Dessert Is Now a Coffee Game Changer

“It’s like turning a classic into a centerpiece,” she said. “We debuted it around Easter two years ago and sold 85 of them. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since.”

The $49.50 cake feeds about 12 to 15 people and has been featured at weddings and sometimes even as cupcakes for honeymooning couples headed to Portugal.

Cultural Roots Meet Culinary Artistry

While Chaves has teased another Portuguese-inspired cake in the works for a Thanksgiving release, she’s keeping the flavor under wraps for now.

“It’s one of the other top Portuguese desserts,” she said with a grin.

Dartmouth Bakery Portuguese Pastel de Nata Cake Courtesy Cakes by Celeste/Celeste Chaves loading...

Beyond heritage cakes, Cakes by Celeste is also known for custom designs such as snake-shaped cakes, designer handbags, and other hyper-realistic creations.

“It’s the best feeling when someone says, ‘Wait, this is a cake?’ That’s what I live for," she said.

Where to Find Cakes by Celeste

Customers can order through her Facebook page or by calling the shop directly. Chaves also gave credit to her early education at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River for giving her the foundation and encouragement to pursue cake decorating.

Dartmouth Bakery Portuguese Pastel de Nata Cake Courtesy Cakes by Celeste/Celeste Chaves loading...

“I always wanted to stand out,” she said. “Tying my heritage into my business is what gave me that extra edge.”

5 Underrated Foods at New Bedford's Portuguese Feast Besides the bifanas, cacoila and carne de espeto, here are five underrated Portuguese dishes and treats you have to try at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

Fall River Photographer Captures the Pure Essence of Portuguese Culture Helder Sousa has an eye for photography and a beautiful way of capturing the pure emotion of the Portuguese Romeiros, a group whose annual pilgrimage is a demonstration of faith and tradition. Gallery Credit: Gazelle