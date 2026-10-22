There’s something admirable about watching someone from your own neck of the woods find success and use it to help others. Dartmouth native Zachariah Porter has built a career making people laugh, with women making up much of the audience cheering him on. Now, he’s showing up for them in a way that deserves a spotlight.

The TikTok star donated $20,000, splitting it evenly between The Women’s Center here on the SouthCoast and Day One in Rhode Island. After sharing the news on Instagram, Porter joined Fun 107 to explain what inspired his generosity, as well as his gratitude for the women who helped shape his life and a sense of responsibility to give back.

Porter said the recent news surrounding sexual assault allegations involving Cornell University pushed him to act on something he had already been planning.

Showing Up for the Women Who Showed Up for Him

Porter told us more than 80 percent of his followers are women. They support his videos, attend his live shows and inspire many of the characters that have become part of his comedy. His appreciation, however, goes far beyond an audience.

“It’s important for all men to stand up for women,” Porter said. “But I take it very personally because I think these are the people who have always shown up for me, for my videos, for my live shows.” It was at this moment when we could truly tell just how much his donation meant to him.

A SouthCoast Connection Helped Make It Happen

Porter was quick to credit his friend Makenzie Lennington, a New Bedford native who serves as development manager at YMCA Southcoast. He said their conversations about giving back began weeks earlier, with Lennington helping identify local organizations he could support. Her guidance connected his desire to help with people already doing the work.

“She does a lot of incredible work in this area,” Porter said, “She’s a younger person who’s really doing the work and is the reason why I even knew about these organizations.”

Each organization received $10,000. The Women’s Center supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault on the SouthCoast, while Day One provides sexual assault and trauma services in Rhode Island.

His Message Goes Beyond the Donation

Porter said he has already spoken with The Women’s Center’s Executive Director Kristin Batstone about continuing the partnership. He hopes to find thoughtful ways to bring his content into that work, too. For now, getting money into the organizations’ hands felt like the most immediate way to help.

His message to other men was direct: join the conversation, take accountability and hold each other accountable. “I think we need more men in this conversation right now,” he said, “And it’s not the end of this.”

There’s a lot to admire here and I couldn't agree more. Well done, sir.

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