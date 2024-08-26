Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool, has traveled around the country reviewing pizza slices for his popular "One Bite, Everybody Knows the Rules" YouTube series.

Known for his brutally honest and often humorous reviews, Portnoy has visited over 20 locations in Massachusetts alone, each time intending to find the best pizza the state has to offer.

His latest stop in the Bay State was at Tree House Brewery in Tewksbury. However, Monte's Restaurant in Lynn has earned the highest honor yet, a perfect score.

Portnoy highlighted the various accolades that Monte's has received over the years. As he does for every review, Portnoy bought a large cheese pizza, took it outside, and began his taste test on the sidewalk.

Unlike most reviews, this one saw him break his signature "one bite" rule. He took multiple bites to fully savor the experience.

"It lives up to all the hype that everybody has been saying about the pizza," Portnoy said. "The sauce, it's crisp, the texture, this is the best pizza I've had during my pizza reviews. Whoever was saying Monte’s is the best was right. Monte’s is a 10 and I trust them to the grave. I recommend you get to Monte’s in Lynn, Massachusetts, as a pizza expert. As the champ of pizza, as the king of pizza. As the man who tastes pizza for a living, this place is a 10."

That's a glowing review.

Monte's Restaurant has now been solidified as a must-visit destination for pizza lovers not just in Massachusetts but across the country. If Portnoy, the self-proclaimed "king of pizza," says it’s the best, it’s worth a trip to Lynn to find out for yourself.

Marissa Sebastiao contributed to this report.

