Disney’s New Prince Charming Hails From Rhode Island

The latest Disney live action film is finally hitting theaters this Friday.

The remake of Disney's very first full length cartoon movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has gotten the live action treatment with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the starring roles.

Now the highly controversial Snow White is finally ready for audiences and Rhode Islanders can see one of their own on the big screen for the very first time.

Perhaps it was because of all the controversy this film has faced, that many locals don't even know a Rhode Island actor portrays Prince Charming in the movie.

It was back in 2016 that this Snow White remake was first reported and at the time actor Andrew Burnap was playing Troilus in Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida.

Burnap was born and raised in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, even attending the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. But when he headed to Yale University for his Masters in Fine Arts degree, his theater career really began to take off.

By 2018 Burnap had landed the role of Toby Darling in The Inheritance, which earned him the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play in 2020.

Clearly that award helped Disney take notice and Burnap became part of the Snow White remake as Jonathan, a rebel who wants to defy the Evil Queen's monarchy and of course, Snow White love interest.

In the modern remake of the classic cartoon, Snow White does not need to wait for "her prince to come." She is a much more modern and self-sufficient leading lady, so the Prince Charming name had to go.

Burnap does still sing with Snow White and though his kiss presumably doesn't save her life, we're pretty sure it still happens.

We'll all know for sure when Burnap makes his big screen debut in Snow White this Friday.

