Donnie Wahlberg's new show Boston Blue has been filming throughout the summer, being spotted in Toronto and Boston.

Now, you can be part of the action. Project Casting shared a casting call on its website, promoting the opportunity for law enforcement.

Casting Call for Real Police Officers

The role seeks authentic law enforcement professionals.

One day of filming.

Bring authenticity and professionalism to set.

They stress the importance of being an actual police officer and not someone who has portrayed one on screen.

According to the listing, the role will pay $340 for an eight-hour day.

Sound like the opportunity for you? Well, there's a catch. The filming location is in Canada.

It could be worth it. A short flight to be on a hit show? Certainly a bucket list opportunity for many.

What Is Boston Blue?

A spinoff of the hit show Blue Bloods, Boston Blue follows Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) as he moves to Boston to join the Boston Police Department.

The crime drama features the former NYPD detective alongside a new partner in Beantown.

Blue Bloods ran for 14 seasons with Wahlberg starring in all 293 episodes with Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes.

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for any potential cameos from the original cast.

When and Where to Watch Boston Blue

Boston Blue premieres on CBS on October 17, 2025.

