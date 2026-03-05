Last summer iced coffee buckets became a TikTok trend with influencers from coast to coast sharing their massive drink finds.

Now, Dunkin is finally getting in on this viral coffee drink with a version of the huge iced beverage being tested at a limited number of stores.

Social media has been buzzing (pun intended) with anticipation of a 48 oz. Dunkin iced coffee, but only certain Massachusetts towns are getting them. Supposedly two of those towns are very close to SouthCoast coffee drinkers—but is this rumor true?

What Are Iced Coffee Buckets?

If you've scrolled through your socials in the last few days, one of these iced coffee bucket ads may have popped up in your feed.

It turns out they are not a hoax.

While many believed the rumors weren't true, it turns out 48 oz. iced coffee buckets from Dunkin are real—and they're spectacular.

Where Can You Find Dunkin Iced Coffee Buckets?

Dunkin fans literally drove for hours to find one of the ten locations participating in this limited test in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, but sadly these buckets sold out fast.

The short-term test period and limited supplies meant many stores ran out of the iced coffee buckets before most people knew they had arrived. And then there were the false reports of which stores actually had them.

According to fans tracking and posting about the locations where iced coffee buckets can be found, two stores along the SouthCoast were on the list, 359 S Front St, New Bedford, MA 02740 and 137 Teaticket Hwy, Falmouth, MA.

Dunkin' Brands Considers Deal To Go Private And Sell To Private Equity Company Getty Images loading...

However, the Teaticket Highway location doesn't seem to exist, with Google Maps showing a shopping center at that address with no Dunkin there. The other Falmouth Dunkin locations are either closed or told us they did not carry the iced coffee buckets.

Sadly, that's the same story from South Front St, where they must get a lot of calls about this viral drink. When we called the coffee shop they literally answered stating they did not have any iced coffee buckets.

For now, the only Dunkins that appear to be carrying 48 oz. iced coffee buckets are located near UMASS Amherst, which is probably great news for college students there. Not so great for anyone else in Massachusetts craving large amounts of iced coffee.

When Will Dunkin Sell Iced Coffee Bucket in All Locations?

The good news though is that with the massive response to Dunkin's test of the 48 oz. iced coffee and how quickly the stores carrying them sold out, it is extremely likely that this new drink size will be everywhere by summer 2026.

Now we just need to figure out a way to get them in our vehicle's cup holders...

