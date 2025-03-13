It has become an all-too-common theme over the past couple of years – another SouthCoast mainstay restaurant is calling it quits.

This time, it's a Fairhaven favorite on Route 6. The Ice House Sports Bar has served its last beer.

When the Ice House Bar didn’t open on Friday, word of the closing began circulating in Fairhaven over the weekend. Customers arriving at the restaurant and bar found a note on the door explaining that the Ice House was no more.

The note directed patrons looking for food and drinks to head up the street to Fathoms, a sister restaurant of the Ice House.

“Ice House is permanently closed,” read the sign. “Customers, please visit Fathoms Bar and Grille at 244 Pope’s Island, New Bedford, MA 02740, to redeem drink chips or gift cards.”

The note also instructed vendors to contact staff members of the company that owns both the Ice House and Fathoms.

Get our free mobile app

Even the Ice House website was updated to reflect the closure.

The new Harpoon Room and the Ice House’s garage setup divided the business into three distinct sections. New ownership may look to find a way to tie the three spaces together.

READ MORE: SouthCoast Said Goodbye to 16 Restaurants in 2024

What comes next for the popular restaurant and pub? That’s anyone’s guess, but it wouldn’t be surprising if some familiar local faces threw their hats in the ring.

The trend for local restaurants seems to be moving toward restaurant groups rather than single mom-and-pop operations. We shall see.

An End of an Era: Local Favorites That Closed Across the SouthCoast in 2024 The SouthCoast food scene is facing a wave of unfortunate closures, marking the end of an era for beloved local businesses. From local clam shacks to iconic diners, here’s a look at the 16 eateries to which we bid farewell in 2024. Gallery Credit: Gazelle