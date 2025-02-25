Fairhaven has some beautiful homes, but this one just might be the perfect spot for my next staycation.

It's around this time of year we like to think about booking our next getaway, and for some that may mean hopping on a plane, but some of us just need to get out of our current surroundings and would rather do a "staycation" close to home.

I happened to stumble upon an Airbnb listing for spot in Fairhaven that just might be a great staycation. It really could be a winter oasis away from the noise or a summer spot just steps away from the ocean; either way, it's super cute so I had to share.

It's located in what is believed to be the highest elevation point in Fairhaven, West Island. You can chose to believe that or not, but it's walking distance from the water so that's all I care about.

It's got a fireplace and an outdoor shower. I'd even say this would be the perfect little getaway for some parents that are maybe looking to have some alone time to re-ignite the flame, so to speak. I won't call it the "love shack," but I think you get the idea.

While is does have WiFi, I'd gladly disconnect here and take a moment to fall off the grid.

Let me stop rambling and show you some photos of this place and let you decide how you want to spent your staycation at this hidden gem of a spot right in Fairhaven.

Fairhaven Tiny House on Airbnb Is a Hidden Gem Looking for the perfect staycation? You may want to check out this Fairhaven tiny house on Airbnb that's an absolute gem. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott