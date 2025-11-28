A SouthCoast woman is asking the community for a small act of kindness that could make a big difference in her parents’ lives this Christmas. Melissa Heroux said her mother, Kathleen, 72, and her stepfather, Arthur, 74, both of Fall River, have been struggling emotionally after being scammed out of nearly their entire life savings this fall.

How a Routine Bank Dispute Turned Into a Life-Changing Scam

Heroux said the ordeal began in September when $4,000 was suddenly withdrawn from their bank account for a Lexus payment, even though the couple has never owned a Lexus. While trying to dispute the charge, they were contacted by someone pretending to be from the bank’s fraud department. That second call, Heroux said, led to an even more devastating loss.

Believing he was speaking with a legitimate bank representative, Arthur was told that $800 had been “mistakenly deposited” into their account and needed to be returned. Confused and eager to fix the situation, he followed the caller’s instructions. He went to the bank, withdrew $7,000 (the remainder of their savings) and was directed to purchase thousands of dollars' worth of gift cards at a popular store in the Providence Place Mall.

“He has early signs of dementia,” Heroux said. “He fell for it. But I don’t understand how no one stopped him. Not the bank, not the retail store. A 74-year-old buying thousands in gift cards should be a red flag.”

Ongoing Police Reports and a Hacked Computer Complicate Recovery

The couple has filed police reports, had their hacked computer inspected, and is still waiting for a possible refund on the first $4,000. The $7,000, however, is gone forever. Their case has also been reviewed by local aging services, but so far there has been little progress.

Heroux said the emotional toll has been enormous, especially for her mother, who has always loved Christmas. She said her mother doesn't even want to celebrate Christmas this year. The thieves heartbreakingly stole more than the couple's savings, they stole their Christmas spirit.

Community Invited to Brighten Their Christmas With Cards

Heroux specifically said she is not seeking money from the public. Instead, she hopes the community might help lift their spirits the old-fashioned way. She is hoping the public will send lots and lots of Christmas cards.

Anyone who wants to send a card can mail it to:

Kathleen & Arthur Holley

The Highlands

1820 Highland Ave, Apt 39

Fall River, MA 02720

“Just something to show them that there are still good people out there,” she said.

