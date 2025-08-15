Fall River Father’s Life Saved by Sister’s Kidney Donation
After more than a year of battling renal failure, countless treatments, and moments of uncertainty, Joao “John” Macaroco of Fall River and his family finally received the news they’ve been desperately waiting for: a donor match has been found – and it's close to home.
A Sister’s Gift of Life
John’s wife Kelsey shared the emotional update on Monday, August 4, announcing that his sister Berta has been officially approved to donate her kidney.
“We got the call we’ve been waiting for!!” Kelsey wrote. “His sister, Berta, is a match and she’s been officially approved to donate her kidney.”
The Diagnosis That Changed Everything
The Macaroco family has been on a difficult journey since John’s sudden diagnosis of ANCA vasculitis led to severe kidney failure, forcing him into frequent dialysis treatments and exhausting hospital visits. At just 35 years old, John went from being a strong and active father to relying on machines to survive.
Through it all, his young son Wesley has been his source of strength.
READ MORE: The Background Story of Fall River Father in Desperate Need of a Kidney
Now, the family is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
“Wes is on vacation, so we called my sister to tell him,” Kelsey shared. “His response was, ‘Now Daddy can give me piggy back rides again.’ That one sentence says everything about how much this means to our family.”
Next Steps in John’s Healing Journey
While no surgery date has been set yet, this moment marks a turning point. It’s the first major step toward healing and restoring John’s quality of life.
“We’re overwhelmed with emotion... hope, relief, love,” Kelsey said. “Berta is not just giving a kidney, but life back to us.”
A Community of Support
The Macaroco family also extended their gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout this difficult chapter.
“We want to say thank you to each and every person who applied to be a donor, and those who went through the process. You are all amazing," they said.
As John awaits the next step in his medical journey, the community that rallied around him can finally share in a moment of hope, and the promise of a second chance.
