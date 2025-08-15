After more than a year of battling renal failure, countless treatments, and moments of uncertainty, Joao “John” Macaroco of Fall River and his family finally received the news they’ve been desperately waiting for: a donor match has been found – and it's close to home.

A Sister’s Gift of Life

John’s wife Kelsey shared the emotional update on Monday, August 4, announcing that his sister Berta has been officially approved to donate her kidney.

Westport Man Finds Kidney Recipient Courtesy Kelsy Riley Macaroco loading...

“We got the call we’ve been waiting for!!” Kelsey wrote. “His sister, Berta, is a match and she’s been officially approved to donate her kidney.”

The Diagnosis That Changed Everything

The Macaroco family has been on a difficult journey since John’s sudden diagnosis of ANCA vasculitis led to severe kidney failure, forcing him into frequent dialysis treatments and exhausting hospital visits. At just 35 years old, John went from being a strong and active father to relying on machines to survive.

Through it all, his young son Wesley has been his source of strength.

Now, the family is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

Fall River Father Joao Macaroco In Need of Kidney & Son Wesley Courtesy Kelsey Macaroco loading...

“Wes is on vacation, so we called my sister to tell him,” Kelsey shared. “His response was, ‘Now Daddy can give me piggy back rides again.’ That one sentence says everything about how much this means to our family.”

Next Steps in John’s Healing Journey

While no surgery date has been set yet, this moment marks a turning point. It’s the first major step toward healing and restoring John’s quality of life.

“We’re overwhelmed with emotion... hope, relief, love,” Kelsey said. “Berta is not just giving a kidney, but life back to us.”

A Community of Support

The Macaroco family also extended their gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout this difficult chapter.

“We want to say thank you to each and every person who applied to be a donor, and those who went through the process. You are all amazing," they said.

Fall River Father Joao Macaroco In Need of Kidney & Family Courtesy Eleven Sixteen Studio & Co loading...

As John awaits the next step in his medical journey, the community that rallied around him can finally share in a moment of hope, and the promise of a second chance.

