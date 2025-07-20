Only in Fall River.

On Wednesday evening, guests at the Tipsy Seagull got an unexpected show when something unusual cruised past the Borden Light Marina in Mount Hope Bay: a fully-functional floating picnic table boat.

Equipped with six plastic chairs, a beach umbrella, a small outboard motor, and an American flag waving proudly off the stern, the unique creation looked like something straight out of a summer daydream.

The Tipsy Seagull Spotted It First

The floating spectacle was first spotted by Tipsy Seagull manager Kali Nichole, along with staff members Megan McGrady and Kasey Bates. Nichole’s video of the DIY boat quickly made its rounds on social media, racking up likes, comments and plenty of double-takes.

“By far one of the funniest, most creative ideas I’ve seen on the water!” Nichole told Fun 107. “I’ve never seen anything like it before. It had everyone’s heads turning – so many people stopped to record them.”

Naturally, I had to know more. Who built this floating masterpiece?

Turns out, the man behind the viral boat is Moe Butler, a 43-year-old construction worker from Berkley, Massachusetts, who built the “boat” himself.

Meet the Man Behind the Boat

“I call it a floating picnic table,” Butler laughed when asked what he’d name his unusual creation. “I wanted something I could just cruise up the river with and hang out on. It’s nothing fancy, but it does the job.”

Butler said he got the idea from YouTube videos and spent about eight hours building it once he had the design in mind. Constructed with pressure-treated wood, the table sits atop floating supports and is powered by a modest Nissan 8.8 outboard motor.

Fall River Floating Picnic Table at The Tipsy Seagull Courtesy Kali Nichole loading...

“Just a little putter,” Butler said. “It’s not for speed. It’s for relaxing.”

The table can comfortably seat six people, though Butler admitted he’s squeezed eight “close friends” on board for a cruise. When asked if the setup ever includes food, he said, “Oh yeah. I usually bring a grill when we’re out for the day. I love making shish kebabs... something easy you can slide off a skewer. Less mess, no silverware needed.”

Why Build It?

While most people might opt for a traditional pontoon boat, Butler had a different vision.

“I didn’t want something I’d have to worry about scratching or banging up,” he explained. “When you head way upriver, towards rocky areas or spots with downed trees, you don’t want to ruin a nice pontoon boat. This way, if I get dirty or hit a branch, no big deal. I can rinse it off when I get home.”

The floating picnic table made its first appearance at the end of last season during a casual “river run,” where Butler and friends cruise up the river, stopping at local spots. His fiancée, who he says loves the boat, sometimes joins him for the laid-back adventures.

“She didn’t come yesterday, though,” Butler laughed. “She went to the beach, so it turned into a boy’s day.”

A Local Legend in the Making

Now that the mystery is solved, keep an eye out this summer.

You just might spot Butler’s floating picnic table drifting past with music playing, friends laughing, and maybe even a few shish kebabs sizzling on the grill.

Fall River Floating Picnic Table at The Tipsy Seagull Courtesy Kali Nichole loading...

And if you do, give him a wave. He’ll be the guy proving that sometimes, the simplest ideas make for the best summer memories.

