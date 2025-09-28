Fall River just got a little sweeter.

Honey Bee Café, the city’s newest hotspot tucked inside the Townhouse Building, is officially open for business. From the décor to the drinks, this cozy café is dripping with bee-inspired charm, and it’s quickly becoming the hive where locals gather for coffee and creative bites.

A Hive of Flavor

Honey Bee Café serves up everything from fresh sandwiches and wraps to hearty salads and melts, all with a creative twist. The café’s "Mozambique Stinger" (a spicy chicken melt with a flavorful "sting") is already the No. 1 seller and guests can’t stop buzzing about it.

Fall River Honey Bee Cafe Mozambique Stinger Sandwich Gazelle/ Townsquare Media loading...

A fan of breakfast? Then you'll find comfort in "The Bee’s Knees Cristo," a sweet-and-savory stack of turkey, ham, cheese and maple syrup, while "The Big Lou," named after owner Amanda Bettencourt’s late father, has quickly become a fan favorite.

Fall River Honey Bee Cafe Dubai Chocolate Latte Gazelle/ Townsquare Media loading...

Of course, no café visit is complete without coffee. Honey Bee’s signature lattes are a must-try. From Nutella, pistachio, and even s’mores flavors, each caffeinated concoction is designed to give guests just the right buzz.

A Sweet Origin Story

Owner Amanda Bettencourt, affectionately known as “Amanda Bee” since high school, poured her heart into creating the café.

Fall River Honey Bee Cafe Amanda Bettencourt Gazelle/ Townsquare Media loading...

“I started Honey Bee Café because I’ve always loved creating fun and exciting experiences for people,” Bettencourt said. “The name came naturally, and I’ve always promised my dad I’d name something after him. Seeing 'The Big Lou' become a best-seller means the world to me.”

Amanda credits chef Shannese and her dedicated team, along with the support of Luis, Paul and Eddie, who helped bring the vision to life, for making Honey Bee Café a true community space.

A Place to Gather and Grow

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Honey Bee Café offers both indoor and outdoor seating in a cozy, bee-themed environment.

Fall River Honey Bee Cafe Gazelle/ Townsquare Media loading...

And this is only the beginning.

Bettencourt teased exciting new changes and specials on the horizon, ensuring the café will keep locals buzzing back for more.

Fall River Honey Bee Cafe Gazelle/ Townsquare Media loading...

So whether you’re in the mood for a latte, a light lunch or a hearty melt, Honey Bee Café is the place to "bee."

