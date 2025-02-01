I'm not sure who had Matt Rife stopping by Fall River on their bingo card, but this just might be the wildest story to come out of the city in 2025.

On Sunday, January 19, the Belmont Club in Fall River at 34 Franklin Street, hosted an unforgettable evening of laughter, courtesy of Whale City Comedy's "The Return of ROFL House."

The night kicked off at 7 p.m. in the lounge area, featuring a stellar lineup of comedians including Ray Harrington, Derek Furtado, Carolina Montesquieu, Doug Key and Sonya Priest. The sold-out crowd, numbering around 20 to 30 people, was in for an unexpected treat.

The room buzzed with excitement when Whaling City Comedy Club pulled out their wildcard act, superstar comedian Matt Rife, joining the lineup and delighting the audience with his impromptu set.

Known for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, Rife's appearance turned an already memorable night into something extraordinary.

The Belmont Club later took to Facebook to express its gratitude:

Rife, who relocated to North Smithfield in the summer of 2024, has been making waves in the comedy scene for several years.

His rise to fame began during the early days of the pandemic, leveraging the platform TikTok to build a substantial following. His playful banter and flirtatious interactions with older female audience members became a signature part of his act, eventually leading to his own Netflix special and continued success.

As this story develops, we’ll keep you updated on what brought Rife to the area and any future surprises he might have in store.

