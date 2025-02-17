Viva Fall River is at it again.

Instead of hunkering down inside for the entire school vacation week, Fall River has decided to embrace the cold and snow by putting together a fun calendar of events for Saturday, February 22.

Winterfest Fall River 2025 will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Ferry Street and will feature family fun for all ages.

Tobogganville

Did you know that Fall River is home to an actual toboggan racing team? The Chowda Heads will be showcasing their award-winning toboggans at this year’s event. The team is led by longtime Fall River resident Donald LeBlanc, a seasoned craftsman and racer.

The team is invited to compete year after year at the national championships in Camden, Maine. During Winterfest, they’ll be on hand to demonstrate how toboggans are made and to teach more about this heart-racing sport.

You can even snap a picture with the team. Who knows? The Chowda Heads just might meet a few future recruits!

Chowda Heads Toboggan Team Courtesy Viva Fall River loading...

Winter Comforts & Treats

The Tipsy Toboggan’s Winter Garden will be serving up seasonal beverages and selections from Canned Heat Craft Beer, and light bites including The Chowda Heads’ signature clam chowder and stuffies.

Grab a free coffee from Europa Pastries & Coffee Shop, and hot chocolate and cider from The Tipsy Toboggan.

Tipsy Toboggan Outdoor Table Courtesy Viva Fall River loading...

Kid-Friendly Activities & Entertainment

Don't miss the live ice sculpture demos. Guests will witness blocks of ice come to life before their eyes.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House will offer complimentary axe throwing and fun activities all afternoon.

Too Cold?

Warming areas will be available inside The Tipsy Toboggan and Stumpy’s Hatchet House, ensuring you can enjoy winter’s chill while staying cozy indoors.

For more information, please visit the Winterfest Facebook event page.

