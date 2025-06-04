A real-life Drunken Clam is coming to Boston this summer.

The popular bar featured in Family Guy will take over West End Johnnies for you to enjoy a pint with your buddies in Boston.

The Family Guy Facebook page shared the exciting news of The Drunken Clam Experience, saying "get ready to escape to Quahog in this totally immersive Family Guy experience." No dates have been announced as yet.

Menu Items at The Drunken Clam

"Shut Up Meg" cocktail

"Cool wHip" cocktail

"Good Old-Fashioned Value Burger"

"Not Joe Nachos"

Family Guy Drunken Clam Bar Heads to Boston

Fans of the popular cartoon can feel just like Peter and the gang as you enjoy a seat in a booth in this "fully immersive, pop-up bar experience where Family Guy fans and dive bar lovers unite for an unforgettable night of laughs, drinks, and total Quahog chaos."

Sign Up Before It's Too Late

Want to see The Drunken Clam yourself? You'll need to act fast once tickets become available. The Rhode Island-based cartoon, which debuted in January of 1999, has not slowed down since its pre-millennium premiere.

Now, in its 23rd season, Family Guy has gained millions of views and fans, many of which will be wanting to visit The Drunken Clam in Boston.

However, like most things, you'll need a ticket to attend, so they're encouraging you to sign up for the waitlist to be among the first to know when tickets are available for purchase.

West End Johnnies📍138 Portland St, Boston, MA 02114

