Five Unique Ice Cream Cone Alternatives on the SouthCoast

Ice cream season has arrived on the SouthCoast and many of your favorite local shops have opened for the season. Thousands of scoops of delicious ice cream will certainly be served throughout the next few months, but what are you putting those scoops in?

Typically your options would be cone or bowl, but some SouthCoast shops have gotten a bit more creative.

So if you want to think outside the cone on your next ice cream run, here's where we suggest you head.

Not Your Average Ice Cream Cone

While most ice cream shops serve their scoops in a variety of sugar, wafer and waffle cones, some local places have gotten even more innovative.

The Donut Factory in Fairhaven serves up churro ice cream cones each season. Yes, a fried dough cone tossed in cinnamon and sugar can hold your ice cream and so much more.

They then line the cone with creamy Nutella, scoop in your ice cream and top it off with whipped cream and other crazy toppings to make one incredible summer treat.

Providence's Unique Ice Cream Cone Options

If you find yourself in Rhode Island's capitol city this summer there are several crazy cones for you to try.

Kow Kow on Ives Street has fluffed up your usual waffle cone to the bubble waffle variety instead.

This bumpy cone option can get filled with any flavor of ice cream you choose or just be a sweet treat all on its own.

Speaking of treats, Helado Taiyaki on Dean Street in Providence is serving their namesake trendy cones with a number of interesting ice cream flavors inside.

The cones themselves are quite the treat too, often filled with chocolate, custard and more.

Skip The Cone Entirely

Maybe you don't even want a cone with your ice cream. Well, there are some interesting options there too.

At the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, you can skip the cone altogether and enjoy a Mexican twist to ice cream.

That's because the Polar Cave makes their own waffle taco shells for unique banana splits and serves waffle "chips" for awesome ice cream nachos, not to mention the insane list of signature sundaes they create.

So when you want something different with your ice cream this summer, there are lots of local places to turn.

