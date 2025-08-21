Cape’s Viral Drink Craze Hits New Bedford – With a Side of Parking Drama
A version of the viral Cape Cod beverage named the "Fluffy Seagull" has made its way to New Bedford. Do we need to lay down some rules when getting yours?
In case you are just catching up on this absolutely indulgent coffee beverage, here is a quick video showing what made this drink a viral summer sensation all across the Cape this summer.
@lighthousekeeperspantry Whether you’re here for a quick trip, or here all year round, let us make you the latte that’s taking Cape Cod by storm. There’s no better New England combination than peanut butter and fluff, and we’re more than thrilled to give you the Fluffy Seagull experience! #capecod#fluffyseagull#lighthousekeeperspantry#smallbusiness#cafe#capecodsummer#entrepreneur♬ original sound - Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry
At many establishments across the Cape, they had to make sure some rules were in place for its patrons coming to enjoy the viral latte, as seen in the "No Fluffy Drink Parking" sign in the photo.
Which Is Worse?
I'm not sure who to throw more shade toward: the person that made the sign, who clearly doesn't understand the need for this latte, or the latte consumers that are taking advantage of certain parking situations.
New Bedford's Own Viral Latte
New Bedford's BesTeas Bubble Tea has its own viral latte called "Fluffer Nutter" and it's been met with lots of fanfare. I have a feeling as word continues to spread, much like marshmallow fluff and peanut butter, we may have to figure out the parking situation.
Here is the BesTeas latte:
I'm not going to lie, I lived off fluffernutter sandwiches growing up, so this sounds so good.
Be Kind (and Caffeinated)
In a world full of lattes, we need more parking spaces; in the meantime, let's make sure we are being kind to each other and don't park your care illegally just to snag your much-needed sugar rush – I mean, caffeine fix.
