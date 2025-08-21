A version of the viral Cape Cod beverage named the "Fluffy Seagull" has made its way to New Bedford. Do we need to lay down some rules when getting yours?

In case you are just catching up on this absolutely indulgent coffee beverage, here is a quick video showing what made this drink a viral summer sensation all across the Cape this summer.



At many establishments across the Cape, they had to make sure some rules were in place for its patrons coming to enjoy the viral latte, as seen in the "No Fluffy Drink Parking" sign in the photo.

Which Is Worse?

I'm not sure who to throw more shade toward: the person that made the sign, who clearly doesn't understand the need for this latte, or the latte consumers that are taking advantage of certain parking situations.

Get our free mobile app

New Bedford's Own Viral Latte

New Bedford's BesTeas Bubble Tea has its own viral latte called "Fluffer Nutter" and it's been met with lots of fanfare. I have a feeling as word continues to spread, much like marshmallow fluff and peanut butter, we may have to figure out the parking situation.

Here is the BesTeas latte:



I'm not going to lie, I lived off fluffernutter sandwiches growing up, so this sounds so good.

Be Kind (and Caffeinated)

In a world full of lattes, we need more parking spaces; in the meantime, let's make sure we are being kind to each other and don't park your care illegally just to snag your much-needed sugar rush – I mean, caffeine fix.

The SouthCoast's Most Caffeinated Coffees from Taunton to Tiverton From Taunton to Tiverton and everywhere in between, these are the coffees that are packing the biggest caffeine punch at your favorite SouthCoast coffee shop. Gallery Credit: Kristen Pacheco

Where to Find the Best Coffee on the SouthCoast Whether you like it hot or iced, flavored or straight up, chances are you have a favorite place for coffee. Lucky enough for us, there are a bunch of high-quality java spots to choose from. Here is a map of the best coffee shops in town, as voted by you. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine