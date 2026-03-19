Parents, get ready for your kids to totally bug out at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring.

The zoo's newest immersive experience is giving everyone the chance to explore the great outdoors like the insects do, with their A Bug's World exhibit opening this April.

Just like the dinosaurs and mythical creatures before them, these larger-than-life bugs will fill the Wetlands Trail and give guests the chance to "explore a tiny world in a big way."

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As someone who grew up watching "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" repeatedly, this is like a childhood dream come true. Walking along in nature feeling like I too am the size of a bug.

Courtesy of the Roger Williams Park Zoo Courtesy of the Roger Williams Park Zoo loading...

That is exactly the experience Roger Williams Park Zoo is hoping to give those who immerse themselves among ants the size of dogs and gaze up at looming ladybugs.

When You Can Visit the Giant Bug Exhibit at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo says this new immersive exhibit, running from April 11 - August 9, 2026, will take you climbing along spiderwebs, escaping Venus flytraps, wandering through giant plants and crawling through honeycombs.

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It sounds exactly like the Szalinskis' backyard and I am here for it.

With warmer weather headed our way and April vacation week right around the corner, parents can make their plans to bring the whole crew to Roger Williams Park Zoo to explore this hands-on exhibit and teach their kids about the important role insects play in our environment.

A Bug's World Special Sensory-Friendly and Family Night Events

Adding to the whole family fun are sensory-friendly mornings from 8-9 a.m. on April 26 and July 5 and family nights on June 6 and August 8, where you can brave the big bugs after hours from 5-9 p.m.

Take a Sneak Peek at the Giant Insects

Not sure if giant bugs are right for your little ones? Keep scrolling for a sneak peak at the insane insects coming to Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring and summer.

Explore Massive Insect Exhibit at Roger Williams Park Zoo Roger Williams Park Zoo is bringing larger-than-life insects to Providence with a new Bug’s World experience opening this April. Get a sneak peak at these insane insects before they open to the public. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Think the exhibit's bugs are big? Check out these massive real-life insects Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale