Another dramatic season of "The Gilded Age" is sadly almost at an end. Six episodes into the super short eight episode season and the plot twists are getting intense.

One character that has had an extremely rough season so far is young Gladys Russell.

After becoming the new Duchess of Buckingham, Gladys was forced to leave her home in New York City and settle into the English countryside. However, the show never actually went to England for any filming.

Through the magic of television, "The Gilded Age" managed to turn two different Newport mansions (along with one Long Island estate) into the Duke of Buckingham's Sidmouth Castle.

One of the Newport mansions used isn't one that is part of a typical tour, but fans can see it for themselves on the Salve Regina University campus.

Salve Regina's stunning seaside campus includes 21 historically significant buildings across seven 19th century estates in Newport. The university owns a large portion of the properties along Newport's Cliff Walk, including the beautiful Ochre Court.

A Hollywood History of Ochre Court

Ochre Court is no stranger to film crews. It was used as the exterior of a Swiss chateau in "True Lies" and can be seen in the background of scenes in "Hocus Pocus 2." Now it's interior is on display in "The Gilded Age."

During the episode "A Different World", Gladys settles into her new home in England. We see her in dark, wood-panel rooms and starring over hand-carved balconies.

That intricately carved balcony of Sidmouth Castle is actually the French Gothic architecture of Ochre Court.

Inside Newport’s Ochre Court

This 1892 mansion is the second-largest in Newport and one of the most opulent.

That's plain to see in the dining room scenes, where Ochre Court's gilt accents and mural ceilings are on full display.

Fittingly this Newport mansion was once the setting of a minor royal wedding when Mary Goelet married Henry Innes-Ker, the 8th Duke of Roxburghe in 1903.

Today Ochre Court's French inspired dining room is part of the school's administration building. The first floor of this building is open to the public, so you don't have to be a student to see the film locations first hand.

Some Salve students, along with alumni and faculty, appeared as background actors during the current season of "The Gilded Age" while their school served as one of the show's lavish sets.

