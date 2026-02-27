A New Bedford native is chasing a rock and roll dream that could put her on one of the biggest stages in music. Giuliana Amaral, a 24-year-old Bishop Stang High School graduate, has officially auditioned to become the next lead singer of the 80s/90s rock band Skid Row.

From Bishop Stang To The Rock Stage

Amaral, who graduated from Bishop Stang in 2020, discovered her love of singing while still in high school. “My first time singing was actually at Stang at open night freshman year,” she said. “I’ve been doing it ever since."

Although she was involved in jazz band and choir, Amaral was drawn to classic rock from an early age. Inspired by her grandfather, she started as a bass player before stepping up to the microphone.

Amaral grew up listening to iconic bands like Led Zeppelin, Queen, and Skid Row, developing a powerful female rock voice.

Building Experience Through Live Performances

Amaral wasted no time gaining real world experience. While still in high school, she negotiated with her mother. The deal was if she continued to get good grades, she’d be allowed to perform late night shows at Boston that sometimes didn’t wrap up until 2 a.m.

Her passion led her to Berklee College of Music, where she was unique as one of the few students focused primarily on rock music. “I was the only rock singer at Berklee,” she said. “I definitely stood out.”

Auditioning For a Legendary Band

When Skid Row announced they were accepting auditions for a new lead singer, Amaral knew she had to try. “If I never try, I never know,” she said. “My earliest memory is listening to Skid Row 'I'll Remember You' in the car with my mom. That was a song I was always drawn to.”

While the band has not announced when a decision will be made, Amaral is proud to represent New Bedford in the effort.

