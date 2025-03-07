See Inside This New Bedford Home With Genuine Gilded Age Features

The Gilded Age was a very profitable time along the waterfront of Southern Massachusetts.

From the textile mills of Fall River to the whaling industry of New Bedford, business was booming across the SouthCoast in the late 1800s and the properties being built were a testament to that boom.

Huge homes sprung up across the area with their luxurious amenities like massive fireplaces, intricate woodwork and stunning stained glass. Homes that still stand today.

One such home sits at 71 Hawthorn Street in New Bedford.

Built in 1887 for William Watkins, a successful grocer turned banker, this 10-bedroom home still boasts many of the original ornate features Watkins first had installed.

In fact some of the stained glass and Moorish fretwork in this house is of a museum quality, yet it could be something that sits in your very own home.

71 Hawthorn Street is currently on the market for $1.6 million. Along with the 10-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and over 5700 square feet of living space, you also get original Gilded Age hand-carved staircases, stunning stained glass door frames and your own carriage house.

Not to mention the basement wine cellar, two full kitchens and a third floor every teenager would want for their very own.

It's definitely a one-of-a-kind house from a beloved era of American history and it could be the place you call home.

Keep scrolling to see history brought to life in this impressive Neo-Classical Revival.

