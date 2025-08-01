Theft Trend First Seen in Massachusetts Now a National Problem

There’s a new trend among thieves that might be lurking in your own neighborhood right now.

Since last spring police across the country have seen a growing number of theft rings using hidden cameras to stalk not only single houses, but entire neighborhoods. These cameras can help them learn who to hit and when even from miles away.

So what can you do about this potential hidden danger?

A surprising number of homeowners have discovered hidden cameras and even camouflaged cell phones watching their suburban neighborhoods.

Police from California to Massachusetts have discovered this alarming crime trend, with the most recent incident coming from Queens, New York. There a woman found a duct taped cell phone with only the camera lens exposed in her front bushes and learned criminals were using her front lawn to scope out the entire street.

But this scary trend has been going on a lot longer than that.

Massachusetts Hidden Camera Crime

Last July a Braintree neighborhood was found to be under surveillance. A neighbor had found a hidden camera in some bushes, but thought it had been placed there intentionally. It wasn’t until a second neighbor called the police that they learned the truth.

It turned out the home across from the bushes was being targeted by thieves and they learned by watching the family for days when the best time to break in was.

163388276 Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Luckily because of the neighbor who has informed police about the camera, officials were ready when the break in occurred and arrested all three suspects involved.

What Can You Do To Protect Yourself From Hidden Cameras?

Police say there are things you can do to be more protected from these spy tactics.

1. First and foremost urging observation. Being aware of your surroundings, your yard and anything that might look suspicious or out of place in it.

Some of these cameras are being disguised by attaching fake grass, fake plants or other camouflage. Noticing out of place plants, bags or boxes is an important first step.

2. Keep bushes and hedges trimmed to make any attempt at hiding a camera that much more noticeable.

SerhiiBobyk SerhiiBobyk loading...

3. Consider adding motion sensor lighting to your yard to make hiding cameras more difficult as well as prevent actual intruders.

4. Communicate with your neighbors. Everyone in the area being aware and keeping their eyes open for out of place items can help protect the entire neighborhood from targeted attacks.

5. Don’t hesitate to report something that makes you uncomfortable. If you see something that looks suspicious, call authorities and let them decide if it is something to worry about.

releon8211 releon8211 loading...

In most of the cases where hidden cameras were discovered, arrests were made. The criminals hiding these devices can often be traced through these devices, so better to report the find and let police handle what happens next.

