As August approaches, families across Massachusetts are heading into the final weeks of summer.

For many in the state, the new school year will start on August 27, 2025, meaning many parents and grandparents still have some time to fill with the kids. Thanks to the Highland Street Foundation some could be filling that time with free trips to zoos and museums across the region.

Once again this Newton-based, philanthropic organization is kicking off August Adventures, where every day in August a new adventure is free of charge.

For the last five summers, the Highland Street Foundation has partnered with different family-friendly institutions all over Massachusetts offering free admission to historic sites, art museums, local zoos and even hiking trails.

READ MORE: Marlborough Hiking Trail lets You Literally Walk on Water

Summer 2025 is no different, with lots of new partners helping to round out an exciting month of Massachusetts exploration.

August Adventures 2025 Has Something For Everyone

There are sea adventures with the World Ocean School in Boston, Battleship Cove in Fall River and the Shark Center in Chatham.

Battleship Cove via Facebook Battleship Cove via Facebook loading...

Nature exploration at the Mass Audubon Blue Hills Trailside Museum and Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm.

READ MORE: Rave Reviews for Mass Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary

There's even multiple carousels on board this summer including The Greenway Carousel in Boston, Paragon Carousel in Hull and the Salisbury Beach Carousel in Salisbury.

Rose Kennedy Greenway via Facebook Rose Kennedy Greenway via Facebook loading...

Free Events Happening Across Massachusetts

You could travel out to Deerfield and Holyoke or go out to the Cape with free adventures in Falmouth and Sandwich. Though if you don't want to travel very far at all, there are August Adventures right on the SouthCoast.

Tuesday August 5 - Battleship Cove (registration is required)

Wednesday August 6 - New Bedford Whaling Museum

Wednesday August 20 - Buttonwood Park Zoo

New Bedford Whaling Museum via Facebook New Bedford Whaling Museum via Facebook loading...

Some of the institutions require registering before the event, with space limited at a few as well. Though I'd love to hop in the car every day for a new adventure in August, top on my list this summer are,

Sunday August 17 - The Sports Museum

Friday August 8 - The Greenway Carousel

Tuesday August 26 - Heritage Museums & Gardens

READ MORE: This Cape Cod Attraction Ranked Among Best World Wide

Where will you travel to?

Explore The World's Only Authentic Pirate Ship at this Cape Cod Museum It's over 300 years old and has some serious history, now the Whydah Gally pirate ship of 1716 also has an entire museum dedicated to it. See what makes this authentic pirate museum so special. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Lesser Known Museums of New Bedford Everyone undoubtedly thinks of the New Bedford Whaling Museum when they look for an indoor day in the city. However, there are actually quite a few museums throughout New Bedford for a wide range of interests. We found a few you might not have explored yet that are definitely worth the trip. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall