The hit Bravo show Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) has a knack for getting celebs to reveal interesting facts about their childhood, past relationships and even gets to the bottom of sometimes scandalous rumors.

This week, Elizabeth Perkins appeared on the show to promote her new film Another Simple Favor which also stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Host of WWHL Andy Cohen had Perkins and Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps play a game called "I Do." Cohen was given a list of facts and he had to guess which of his two guests the statement belonged to.

Growing Up In Massachusetts

Cohen discovered Perkins was once paid 40 cents a day to pick tobacco.

"Growing up in Colrain, Massachusetts, the middle of nowhere, we had all these tobacco fields and that's what kids would do," Perkins said.

She grew up in Western MA where (in addition to picking tobacco) she spent time working at a community theater group. She also attended Northfield Mount Hermon School, a college prep school in Gill, MA.

Big Roles in TV and Movies

Since her time in the tobacco fields, Perkins has created quite the resume over her many decades in Hollywood. Depending on your age or genre preference, you may know her from a variety of roles.

In 1988 she jumped on a giant trampoline with Tom Hanks in Big. Six years later, Perkins lived in Bedrock as the iconic Wilma Flintstone in the 1998 film The Flintstones, starring alongside John Goodman, Rick Moranis and Rosie O'Donnell.

If those references are too old, you may recall her as "Celia" during 63 episodes of the hit show Weeds alongside Kevin Nealon and Mary-Louise Parker.

You can see Perkins in Another Simple Favor on Amazon Prime Video.

