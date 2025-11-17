If you still miss shopping at the Christmas Tree Shops, two years after the last location shut its doors for good, then you'll want to know about a future auction of some iconic signage.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has obtained the two illuminated store name signs that once hung over the entrances at the Hyannis, MA, location.

Now the non-profit is hoping to auction the signage off and raise funds for their organization.

One of the most iconic Christmas Tree Shops had to have been the one on Main Street in Hyannis. With its logo sleigh atop the carillon bell tower, it was instantly recognizable to shoppers since it was installed in 1989.

Why the Hyannis Clock Tower Was Removed and What Happens Next

Sadly, in April 2025, the bell tower was dismantled as property owners (Simon Property Group), prepared the building for the new tenant. Best Buy will now be moving into the former Christmas Tree Shops location and apparently they didn't want the clock tower.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod did want the clock tower however; property owners would not let them have it. Instead they counteroffered the two original 27-foot-long illuminated signs that hung on the building.

From Store Front to Fundraiser

The charity happily accepted the signs and as Habitat President and CEO Wendy Cullinan told CBS News Boston, they plan to display one in each of the organization's two ReStore outlets in Falmouth and Yarmouth.

No word on how long the signs might remain on display at the stores, because ultimately Habitat would like to auction the vintage signage off to the highest bidder.

Construction on the new Best Buy taking over the Main Street location is underway, and the electronics store hopes to open in early 2026.

