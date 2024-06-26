The Boston Celtics will defend their home turf on Monday night in Boston during game 5 of the NBA finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Celtics win the championship game and take home the trophy on the luckiest night of the year, the stars of the team will back up their bags and head home to their multi-million-dollar mansions.

Players like Jaylen Brown will go home to their $7.8 million dollar home in Wellesley, while his teammate, Jayson Tatum will go to his humble abode in Newton, boasting a humble price tag of $4 million.

Let’s take a look at how an NBA player kicks his feet up after the game.

Who Is Jayson Tatum?

After playing for Duke in college, Missouri native Jayson Tatum was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2017 and has had a successful career as the team’s Small Forward ever since.

A member of the All-NBA 1st for the past three seasons, the All-Star MVP in 2023, and the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022, Tatum is no stranger to success.

Jayson Tatum Moves to Newton

Tatum’s entire professional career has been spent with the Celtics, and in 2019, he made himself comfortable in Massachusetts after purchasing a home in Newton for $4 million.

A year later, he signed a five-year, $195 million contract extension with the Celtics, proving that a $4 million home in Newton was money well spent.

“This stunning two-story, 4,859-square-foot home offers a custom kitchen with a granite waterfall island, a cozy primary suite with a fireplace, and a spacious open floor plan,” said Crazy Luxury Homes.

It’s modest in size for such a wealthy athlete, but when you look inside, luxury is found from floor to ceiling.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside.

