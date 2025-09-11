Finally, our love for both dinosaurs and LEGO have merged for an incredible weekend coming to Rhode Island this fall.

We have all played with those little toy dinosaurs at least once in our lives, and if you have children or have been around children under the age of 10, they are sure to have at least one toy dinosaur.

I'm pretty sure my curiosity around these prehistorical creatures came from watching Jurassic Park over and over.

If you have a child that you think may want to be a paleontologist when they grow up, then you want to make plans to check out this interactive event coming to the Rhode Island Convention Center October 10-12.

"Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live" has life-sized dinosaurs roaming the convention center and even an interactive sandbox where children can dig for dinosaurs. Pair that up with being able to see some pretty awesome LEGO sculptures and LEGO building play zones and you have hours of family fun for sure.

Check out this Darth Vader creation:

Paislie/Family Quest Paislie/Family Quest loading...

You and your family can also be part of history by helping create a massive floor mosaic with LEGO bricks as Brick Fest Live tries to break a Guinness World Record.

Admit it, even as an adult you are getting a little excited about this. What better way to introduce your little ones into some aspects of science than dinosaurs and LEGO?

Tickets are pretty reasonably priced already, but I happened to be able to score us a discount code for 20 percent off. Use Code: DINO20 when you purchase tickets and that'll take a few dollars off.

