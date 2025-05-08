Safety plays a huge part in someone's quality of life. Feeling safe at work, school and home can make a major difference in what someone can accomplish in life, so living in a safe community is pretty important.

That's why SafeWise created its website providing people with safety and security information and resources, with the goal of helping people make informed decisions about protecting themselves.

It also compiles data to provide residents with the safety of specific cities and states throughout the country, including its latest list of the safest cities in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has a total of 351 cities and towns, but only a handful can be called "the safest." Of those 351 cities and towns, only one SouthCoast town made it to SafeWise's Top 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts list.

What Is Massachusetts' Safest City?

Overall, SafeWise found the town of Northborough to be the safest in all of Massachusetts.

This is actually Northborough's second year in a row as the safest in the Commonwealth and with a violent crime rate of 0.2 percent and a property crime rate of 0.9, percent it's not too hard to see why.

Clearly not much crime in happening in Northborough.

Which City on the SouthCoast in the Safest?

Though much of the Top 20 list of safest Massachusetts cities is outside Bristol County altogether, one local town did make the list.

At No. 15 was Rehoboth, with a violent crime rate of 0.6 and a property crime rate of 3.3.

This was actually the first year Rehoboth made the Top 20 list at all and according to SafeWise, it was the only newcomer to the top of the list.

Overall, Massachusetts ranks as the seventh-safest state in the U.S., coming in first for road safety, second for financial safety, and fifth for personal and residential safety. It was a dismal 42nd in workplace safety that kept MA from being the safest state in the entire country.

