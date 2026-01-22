Kelly Ripa was blown away while recording her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa when an unexpected guest arrived.

The television host, actress and podcast host was expecting to sit down with guest Alan Jackson, the famous criminal defense attorney who represented Karen Read throughout her trial.

However, she was surprised when Read showed up as a surprise guest alongside Jackson. "It was easily the most fascinating conversation I've ever had. Both legally, emotionally. It was a tour de force," she said.

The episode will drop on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Ripa called it her "Super Bowl."

Ripa's Reaction

Ripa promoted the episode while on her show Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I was mesmerized by the law, the constitutional law, the criminal justice system. I got real insight," she said.

While the case was developing and the trial took place, Ripa was captivated, following along on various platforms. "I listened to every podcast. I watched every documentary. I watched gavel-to-gavel coverage," she said.

In speaking with Jackson and Read, she quickly realized what she thought she knew and understood about the trial was completely wrong, calling the upcoming episode "an education."

Famous Faces Represented By Alan Jackson

Karen Read

Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Spacey

Nick Reiner (son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer) *Jackson withdrew from the case a month later

