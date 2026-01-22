Kelly Ripa Stunned By Surprise Podcast Guest Karen Read

Kelly Ripa Stunned By Surprise Podcast Guest Karen Read

Getty Images

Kelly Ripa was blown away while recording her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa when an unexpected guest arrived.

The television host, actress and podcast host was expecting to sit down with guest Alan Jackson, the famous criminal defense attorney who represented Karen Read throughout her trial.

However, she was surprised when Read showed up as a surprise guest alongside Jackson. "It was easily the most fascinating conversation I've ever had. Both legally, emotionally. It was a tour de force," she said.

READ MORE: Our Review of Lifetime's Karen Read Movie

The episode will drop on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Ripa called it her "Super Bowl."

Ripa's Reaction

Ripa promoted the episode while on her show Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I was mesmerized by the law, the constitutional law, the criminal justice system. I got real insight," she said.

While the case was developing and the trial took place, Ripa was captivated, following along on various platforms. "I listened to every podcast. I watched every documentary. I watched gavel-to-gavel coverage," she said.

READ MORE: Karen Read's Infamous Lexus Going Up for Auction

In speaking with Jackson and Read, she quickly realized what she thought she knew and understood about the trial was completely wrong, calling the upcoming episode "an education."

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Famous Faces Represented By Alan Jackson

  • Karen Read
  • Harvey Weinstein
  • Kevin Spacey
  • Nick Reiner (son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer) *Jackson withdrew from the case a month later

READ MORE: Karen Read's Bristol County Roots

Take a Peek Inside of Karen Read's Mansfield, Massachusetts, Home

It was listed on Zillow just days after the jury was hung in her trial.

Popular Podcast Ranks Most Boring States

Not Famous podcast clearly has never been to Idaho

Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM