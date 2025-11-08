SouthCoast social media star Nicki Marie has been entertaining her millions of followers for years.

She's done just about everything. From mom gripes to Disney adventures, hosting a podcast and promoting big brands, the Somerset mom is constantly creating content.

Her latest collab, however, might be her best yet. She's teamed up with Kylie Kelce for the first episode of Kelce's YouTube series FAFO presented by Not Gonna Lie.

Women in Sports

Marie, mother of two. and Kelce, who has four children, share more than motherhood. The two are former field hockey players who still have a passion for the sport.

"It is the sport that shaped my life," Kelce said, adding it's "something that still fuels me."

She decided to put on a clinic for girls in third through eighth grade in the Philadelphia area. The location holds a special place in Kelce's heart as her husband, Jason Kelce, played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The two still live there with their four daughters.

"We're gonna touch on fundamentals, we're gonna enjoy the sport of field hockey and hopefully have a lot of fun," Kelce said.

Teaming Up With Kylie Kelce

To assist, she turned to Nicki Marie, calling her the "UCONN field hockey phenom" noting her success on the field, making it to two Final Fours.

The All-American and former coach took to the turf alongside Kelce, letting her social media followers know their "homegirl is back at it."

About 160 athletes attended the clinic, an opportunity Marie was pleased to take part in. "I think sports prepped me to believe in myself, to have confidence, to fight through tough situations," she said while chatting with Kelce.

Throughout the episode, the social media maven can be seen passing, shooting, signing autographs for young players and having a true heart-to-heart with Kelce.



