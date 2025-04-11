Magic of Christmas in Newport For Hallmark Movie Filming
If you happened to see holiday lights along the Newport waterfront yesterday, it's not just forgotten decorations.
Christmas trees and holiday lights were covering Bowen's Wharf, not for the early arrival of Christmas, but for a Hallmark movie with a Newport twist.
Newport Christmas will be part of the cable channel's "Countdown to Christmas" holiday movie schedule later this year and started filming in the historic city last night.
Perhaps Monday's chillier than usual weather was good news for the cast of Newport Christmas. Actors Wes Brown and Ginna Claire Mason were probably thrilled that they truly needed the warm coats they were seen in on the wet waterfront.
They've definitely needed them for earlier scenes, which have so far been filmed entirely in Buffalo, NY.
But since the holiday movie's title has Newport right in it, you knew they had to come to town sooner or later.
What is Newport Christmas About?
Newport Christmas is holiday film that involves time travel. A determined woman (Mason) from Newport in 1905 gets mysteriously transported to the present day. Once here, she meets the historian investigating her century-old disappearance (Brown). They work together to figure out what brought her to the future and presumably they fall in love by Christmas.
Bowen's Wharf makes an ideal background for this time-travel movie, since it still has many colonial buildings and a mix of cobblestone and brick pavement.
No word on if past and present scenes will be filmed in Newport, but so far images point towards modern day moments.
The production company spent most of March filming in upstate New York, so the shooting schedule for Newport is probably short and just for outside scenes and the necessary exterior B-roll.
"Countdown to Christmas" starts in mid-October on the Hallmark channel, so you could be seeing this holiday movie with a local twist as early as the fall.
30 Things To Do in Newport Any Time of Year
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
See This Historic Newport Mansion Sparkle With Thousands of Holiday Lights
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Newport Mansions Seen in HBO's 'The Gilded Age'
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall