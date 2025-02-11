Marion is known for having some beautiful homes and a rare opportunity has come up where you can rent one for yourself.

Just a couple miles up Route 6 are some really beautiful homes that most of us could only dream of owning or living in.

If you have driven around Marion just daydreaming of living there, then you may have heard of the Piney Point Neighborhood. It sits right on Buzzards Bay, leading to some spectacular views.

Marion, Massachusetts Home Rentals Are Rare

It's not every day that one of the beautiful homes in this area hits the market and it's even more rare that one would hit the market as a rental.

The home, which was only listed on Zillow recently, sits on 2.14 acres of land and includes a private beach.

Jose A Rojas/William Raveis Real Estate Jose A Rojas/William Raveis Real Estate loading...

You can rent 69 Piney Point Rd for 12 to 36 months and it's fully furnished with utilities included. The home is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom layout and includes a private beach and tennis court.

How Much Is This Marion Home Rental?

Don't get me wrong, this would be a great summer home situation for sure and it definitely screams summer, but I'm curious to know who can afford the monthly rent of ...wait for it...$45,000 a month!

What Kind of Renter Is Interested in a $45K a Month Home?

I spoke with the listing agent, Jose A. Rojas, to see who might be interested in a listing like this.

"We think people that are being relocated to the area, people that have to do significant renovations in their own homes and need a temporary place to live, and renters that might be interested in living on the waterfront without having to pay millions of dollars," he said.

Jose A Rojas/William Raveis Real Estate Jose A Rojas/William Raveis Real Estate loading...

I did happen to get some photos from Rojas of the interior to better understand why this property has the price tag it does.

I'm thinking someone of a Taylor Swift caliber may consider this a nice summer home. Take a look.

