Massachusetts is hosting a Wahlberg reunion these days with both famous brothers filming in the Bay State.

While Donnie Wahlberg's highly anticipated Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, continues taping in and around Boston, little brother Mark Wahlberg is doing some filming in his home state as well.

From the sounds of things, Mark may be working on his most emotional movie to date.

Several media outlets have been tracking Mark Wahlberg's new movie throughout the Lynn area since last week.

The telltale signs of camera crews and fake election posters gave Lynn locals the heads up that another big screen project arrived in town. This area of Massachusetts has been a film location in several movies already, this time for Wahlberg's Apple Studios project titled Weekend Warriors.

In Wahlberg's newest movie, he plays the father of a boy with autism who wants to find his favorite NBA basketball team. The father and son then embarked on a journey to visit every team in the league so he can find the one he likes best.

Where Massachusetts Has Seen Wahlberg Filming

Already crews have been spotted filming at a basketball court in G.E. Field as well as at a bus stop created for the film at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Raddin Street.

Wahlberg seems to be the only famous face credited to the project so far, though there could be a LeBron James cameo in the film.

James is part of the SpringHill Company production team that is producing Weekend Warriors along with Plan B. Filming seems to be in the very early stages, so no word on when audiences may see it in theaters or streaming.

