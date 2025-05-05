Free Bus Rides All Summer of 2025 on Martha’s Vineyard

The Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) is making it easier than ever to ride their buses this summer. All buses and all destinations are completely free. The transit authority has tested the idea several times during the off-season, but now, free fares have been extended through the end of September 2025.

That means you can ride anywhere on Martha’s Vineyard without paying a dime. Whether you're commuting, running errands, or simply exploring, the VTA encourages you to hop on a bus, relax, and enjoy the ride.

You could ride the bus from Oak Bluffs all the way to this historic Gay Head lighthouse without spending a penny.

titaniumdoughnut via Canva titaniumdoughnut via Canva loading...

Why the VTA Is Offering Free Public Transportation

The main goal is to reduce the number of cars that make their way onto the island. Fewer cars on Vineyard roads offer multiple benefits. Leaving your car behind while visiting the Vineyard helps ease traffic congestion, which can become overwhelming during peak summer months.

Another key benefit? Lower emissions. With fewer personal vehicles on the road, the island experiences less air pollution. Instead of gas-powered cars, the VTA’s electric bus fleet transports passengers efficiently and sustainably. Just by choosing a VTA bus, you're doing your part for a cleaner, greener Earth.

Track Your VTA Bus in Real Time with the VTA App

A helpful feature available to all riders is bus tracking. Ever been stuck at a stop wondering when the bus will arrive? With the VTA app, you can track your bus in real time using GPS technology. It’s just one more way the transit authority is improving convenience for both residents and visitors.

Get our free mobile app

We'll be broadcasting the MGM Show live from the Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Memorial Day Weekend. Download the Fun 107 app and listen to win your free weekend getaway to the Vineyard!

25 Jaw-Dropping Photos of the Obama's Edgartown Mansion on Martha's Vineyard President Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash. If you didn't make the cut for Barack and Michelle's invite list, here are 25 stunning photos of both the interior and exterior of their 7,000-square foot mansion Gallery Credit: Michael Rock