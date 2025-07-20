Massachusetts’ Ayo Edebiri Makes Emmy History With Dual Nominations
The nominees for the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, and a Massachusetts native is among them.
Ayo Edebiri, a Dorchester, MA native and star of the hit FX show The Bear, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
READ MORE: Why This Best Actor Winner Continues to Dominate the Headlines
Edebiri’s Historic Emmy Milestones
Ayo Edebiri is no stranger to receiving accolades for her work. She's received a slew of nominations in the past, including recognition from the Emmys, SAG awards, Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and many more.
READ MORE: Oscar Nominees With Connections to Massachusetts and Rhode Island
However, it's this year's nominations that make her a standout.
Edebiri has made history as the first woman ever to be nominated for acting and directing in the comedy categories in the same year.
Additionally, she's the youngest Black woman in Emmys history to receive three acting nominations.
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
READ MORE: Joking About Boston's Great Molasses Flood Is a Sticky Situation
Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
The Bear, Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")
Hacks, Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")
Mid-Century Modern, James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")
The Studio, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg ("The Oner")
When and Where to Watch the Emmy Awards
The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.
Academy Award and Golden Globe Winners from Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson
Celebrities Born in Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Massachusetts Celebrity Facts: 7 Things You Didn't Know About John Cena
Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart