The nominees for the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, and a Massachusetts native is among them.

Ayo Edebiri, a Dorchester, MA native and star of the hit FX show The Bear, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Edebiri’s Historic Emmy Milestones

Ayo Edebiri is no stranger to receiving accolades for her work. She's received a slew of nominations in the past, including recognition from the Emmys, SAG awards, Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and many more.

However, it's this year's nominations that make her a standout.

Edebiri has made history as the first woman ever to be nominated for acting and directing in the comedy categories in the same year.

Additionally, she's the youngest Black woman in Emmys history to receive three acting nominations.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series

The Bear, Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")

Hacks, Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")

Mid-Century Modern, James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")

The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")

The Studio, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg ("The Oner")

When and Where to Watch the Emmy Awards

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

