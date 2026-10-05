We are one month away from Election Day here in Massachusetts. Along with the responsibility of electing (or re-electing) a governor for the state, we are tasked with local and municipal elections.

However, a big part of election day is also the ballot questions. This year, in particular, it is very important not to ignore the ballot questions. It's not so much that they are more important than ballot questions of years past, but more so because of the sheer volume of ballot questions for voter consideration this year.

Shockingly, there are nine total ballot questions this election. According to the Boston Globe, it's been over 30 years since the last time there were nine questions on a Massachusetts statewide ballot.

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How to Handle the 9 Massachusetts Ballot Questions

Luckily, the Secretary of State sends a booklet listing all of the different questions. The red booklet arrived in the mail a couple of weeks ago, and it offers up the exact wording of each of the ballot questions, along with an argument written by each side of the issue (if there is an opposing side on record).

What Is in the Secretary of State Booklet?

The booklet goes into great detail, which is helpful, but it doesn't make for interesting reading. As you can imagine, it's actually pretty dry. The entries are wordy, confusing, and sometimes difficult to comprehend.

What Do the 9 Massachusetts Ballot Questions Actually Mean?

We decided to ask the Claude AI engine to deconstruct each of the nine ballot questions and dumb it down to a sixth-grade level. You've heard of Windows for Dummies? Well, we proudly present the 9 Massachusetts Ballot Questions for Dummies. We'll keep it simple, and neutral.