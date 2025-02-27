Winter has settled in on the SouthCoast, and nothing chases away the chill quite like a hot, homemade bowl of soup.

Only In Massachusetts, a website dedicated to uncovering the Bay State’s hidden gems, recently spotlighted a local favorite right here in New Bedford. Known for highlighting everything from food to hiking trails and museums, the site dubbed one downtown eatery as a must-visit for soup lovers.

That hidden gem? Destination Soups on Union Street.

The website raved about the cozy restaurant’s comforting menu, calling it home to “a bowl of soup so good, you’ll crave it all winter long.” In fact, they went so far as to name it the best soup in Massachusetts, the perfect remedy for even the coldest New England days.

For owner Devin Byrnes, who has been serving up steaming bowls of goodness for 17 years, the recognition was a proud moment.

“It’s really nice. Everyone likes to be recognized every once in a while, no matter their career path,” Byrnes told Fun 107.

Destination Soups offers a variety of heartwarming options, from creamy tomato basil and white bean kale to classic New England clam chowder and the best-selling lemon pepper chicken rice.

The restaurant also caters to dietary preferences with gluten-free and vegan options, including beet, sweet potato, ginger, apple soup and chickpea peanut curry soup.

Pair your bowl with a grilled cheese, sandwich, or salad, and for a brief, delicious moment, you can forget about the bitter winter outside.

If you’re looking for the best soup in the state, look no further than this beloved New Bedford spot.

