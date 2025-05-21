The Bridgewater State University class of 2025 left their graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium a little richer this weekend, thanks to their billionaire commencement speaker.

In a surprise move, Quincy billionaire Rob Hale gave each of the 1400 graduates of the largest state university in Massachusetts two envelopes of cash.

What they were asked to do with those two envelopes was where things got really interesting.

Who Was Bridgewater State University's 2025 Commencement Speaker?

Quincy billionaire Robert Hale may have himself graduated from Connecticut College, but he was quite generous with the graduating class of Bridgewater State University this weekend.

Hale, who is CEO of Quincy-based Granite Telecommunications, is well-known for his generosity having donated to numerous non-profits over the years including Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Now the 5th richest man in Massachusetts has shared his wealth once again, this time with the seniors leaving Bridgewater State University.

On Saturday May 17, the 2025 graduation ceremony for Bridgewater State University took place inside Gillette Stadium and as seniors collected their diplomas, they collected a pair of envelopes as well.

Inside each of those envelopes was $500 in cash, given by Hale.

As Hale told the graduates, the first $500 was for them and the other $500 was to be given away to a person or organization that could use it more than them.

As Hale told students in his commencement speech, they were encouraged to "share in the joy of giving."

A generous repeat of what Hale and his wife Karen did for the 3,000 graduates of UMASS Dartmouth last spring.

Hale has actually been doing this at colleges and universities around Massachusetts since 2021.

We'll likely hear about him gifting another graduating class somewhere in Eastern Massachusetts next spring as well.

