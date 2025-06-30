A scorching heatwave has enveloped the SouthCoast this week, leaving people flocking to their favorite beaches or hiding next to their air conditioners. Some may say that the hot temperatures come with the territory. It is summer, after all.

But there is nothing “normal” about an extreme heat warning.

Boston broke a record today with its warmest day ever recorded in June when Logan Airport reached 101 degree this afternoon. Then, there’s the heat index, which made it feel like 109 today in New Bedford.

I took one step outside today and immediately said “Nope.” I can’t be certain, but I’m pretty sure my soul left my body when I attempted to take my dog for a walk.

I prayed for warmer weather, but not quite this warm.

The truth is, Massachusetts is no stranger to severe weather, but some weather events in the last fifty years are just downright bizarre.

Like the time in 2023 when a buoy off the coast of Nantucket recorded waves 38 feet high. For context, the Green Monster at Fenway Park is 37 feet high. Those are some serious waves.

Or that time in the 50’s when a tornado hit Martha’s Vineyard. In the middle of December.

And it doesn’t stop there. Keep scrolling to check out the strangest weather moments in the last fifty years that have affected Massachusetts.

Some of them don't even seem real.

