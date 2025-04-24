Massachusetts Cardinal Sean O’Malley Could Be the Next Pope

Is it possible that the next Pope could be a former Bishop of Fall River?

In a word, the answer is: yes.

Now retired, Cardinal Sean Patrick O'Malley has been discussed as a candidate for pope in the past. Specifically, O'Malley’s name came up during the papal election that installed Pope Francis as the 266th pope in 2013.

At the time, word from inside the Vatican was that O'Malley did not want the job, "but that is exactly why he was the right man for the job," a few of his fellow cardinals would say. It all became a moot point, however, once Francis was chosen.

READ MORE: Sean O'Malley on the 'Short List' for Pope

What Retirement Means for O'Malley's Chances

Now that the cardinal is retired, does that mean he’s out of the running to become the next pope? Not necessarily, according to Father Chris Peschel from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the South End of New Bedford.

There is an age cap on cardinals when it comes to voting for pope. A cardinal can no longer cast a vote once he turns 80 years old. However, he can still receive votes after that age. This means O'Malley could very well still be in contention for the role of leader of the Catholic Church.

Photo by Arturo Mari - Vatican Pool/ Getty Images Photo by Arturo Mari - Vatican Pool/ Getty Images loading...

He Can’t Vote, But He Can Be Chosen

“He will not be in that chapel voting because he is over the age of 80. That does not mean, however, that those gathered in the chapel could not vote for him,” said Father Peschel. “He's a passive voice. He can be voted for. But every pope who is elected has to consent to it.”

LISTEN: Father Chris Peschel Calls MGM Show to Discuss Pope's Death

Father Chris on MGM Show

Marzilli's Bakery via Facebook Marzilli's Bakery via Facebook loading...

Could an American Really Become Pope?

It would be stunning for an American to be elected pope for many reasons. The biggest? An American pope might shift the balance of world power too far toward an American perspective.

It is highly unlikely that we'll see an American pope, regardless of his age.

Still, it’s fun to think about a pope who has ordered a Marzilli’s grinder in his past and possibly even listened to Fun 107.

Pope Francis: A Look Back Gallery Credit: Getty Images