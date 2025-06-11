Massachusetts native and Avengers star Chris Evans is giving us a peek into his heart.

Evans made a recent appearance on TODAY alongside Dakota Johnson to promote their new film Materialists. Their new rom-com features Johnson as a matchmaker and Evans as her "imperfect" ex.

Johnson and Evans talked about the film which includes Johnson's character being torn between a new man and Evans' character. The conversation on TODAY quickly turned to dating.

Though Evans is done with the dating game (he got married on Cape Cod in 2023), he still took part in the fun.

Must Love Dogs

TODAY host Craig Melvin asked the two about their romantic requirements.

"If either of you were to ever engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be one non-negotiable for you?" he asked

"I would say must love dogs," Evans said. "Gotta love dogs. If you're not a dog person, what are we doing?"

It makes sense. If you've kept up with Evans over the years or follow him on social media, you can't miss his sweet pup Dodger, who he adopted back in 2017.

If you want to fawn over Chris Evans some more (who doesn't?), check out this adorable video of Evans and puppies. You can thank me later.



