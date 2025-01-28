Massachusetts Top 10 Concerts for 2025

With all the excitement surrounding Boston Calling’s star-studded lineup (especially for those of us who are, shall we say, older than the internet), we decided to break out our Fun 107 concert calendars and talk about some of our other favorite shows coming to Massachusetts in 2025.

Granted, Boston Calling is bringing some serious star power to Harvard over Memorial Day Weekend. We’re still wrapping our heads around the fact that the Dave Matthews Band will be sharing the same stage as Public Enemy—and we’re loving every minute of it. But there are plenty of other exciting concerts coming this spring and summer, and the concert gods did an excellent job of mixing up the acts.

Too often, concert lineups seem targeted at an older audience, leaning a bit too heavily on 70s rock. This year, however, feels a little different. While there are some notable “old guys” performing, they’re undisputed legends in the music industry. They also complement a roster of current acts and some really fun throwbacks from the 1990s and early 2000s.

We've been watching for all of the latest concert announcements and have come up with a list of our Top 10 shows for 2025. We’re sure there will be more to add, but this list is a great starting point if you’re thinking about enjoying some live music this year.

