Massachusetts Ranked Most Expensive State for Families in 2025

Family of four? Brace yourself.

A recent study found that in order to maintain a "comfortable lifestyle" in 2025, families in Massachusetts should be raking in a pretty penny each year.

With just about everything around getting more expensive (housing, insurance, etc.) "individuals and families increasingly need more income to support a comfortable lifestyle over the long-term," according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

How Much Do Massachusetts' Families Need to Make?

According to the findings from the SmartAsset study, a family of four living in the Bay State should be making a whopping $313,747 annually.

That's an additional $9,360 more than last year. Thinking of asking for a raise now?

This calculation is the pre-tax income projected for a family of four consisting of two adults and two children, following the 50/30/20 rule.

How SmartAsset Calculated the $313K Figure

So what is the 50/30/20 rule?

SmartAsset shares the rule "suggests allocating 50% of your income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to long-term goals like retirement savings or paying off debt."

How did they get that number and how lavish of a lifestyle are we talking?

What Does a "Comfortable Lifestyle" Include?

According to the site, the "comfortable lifestyle" it depicts is one that includes being able to afford:

  • Hobbies
  • Vacations
  • Retirement Savings
  • Education Funds
  • Occasional Emergency
  • All essential necessities like housing, groceries, transportation and medical expenses.

Top 10 Most Expensive States For a Four-Person Family

  • 10. Oregon, $261,914
  • 9. Colorado, $273,728
  • 8. New York, $276,973
  • 7. Washington, $277,888
  • 6. New Jersey, $282,714
  • 5. Vermont, $286,790
  • 4. California, $287,456
  • 3. Connecticut, $290,368
  • 2. Hawaii, $294,362
  • 1. Massachusetts, $313,747

