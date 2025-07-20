Family of four? Brace yourself.

A recent study found that in order to maintain a "comfortable lifestyle" in 2025, families in Massachusetts should be raking in a pretty penny each year.

With just about everything around getting more expensive (housing, insurance, etc.) "individuals and families increasingly need more income to support a comfortable lifestyle over the long-term," according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

family bike ride Getty Images via Canva loading...

How Much Do Massachusetts' Families Need to Make?

According to the findings from the SmartAsset study, a family of four living in the Bay State should be making a whopping $313,747 annually.

READ MORE: 5 Free Summer Activities for SouthCoast Families

That's an additional $9,360 more than last year. Thinking of asking for a raise now?

Person taking money from cash register, close-up Keith Brofsky loading...

This calculation is the pre-tax income projected for a family of four consisting of two adults and two children, following the 50/30/20 rule.

Get our free mobile app

How SmartAsset Calculated the $313K Figure

So what is the 50/30/20 rule?

SmartAsset shares the rule "suggests allocating 50% of your income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to long-term goals like retirement savings or paying off debt."

How did they get that number and how lavish of a lifestyle are we talking?

Canva Canva loading...

What Does a "Comfortable Lifestyle" Include?

According to the site, the "comfortable lifestyle" it depicts is one that includes being able to afford:

Hobbies

Vacations

Retirement Savings

Education Funds

Occasional Emergency

All essential necessities like housing, groceries, transportation and medical expenses.

READ MORE: Fairhaven Grocery Store Sparks Joy With New Shopping Carts

The Massachusetts Debt And How Much You Are On The Hook For Getty Images loading...

Top 10 Most Expensive States For a Four-Person Family

10. Oregon, $261,914

9. Colorado, $273,728

8. New York, $276,973

7. Washington, $277,888

6. New Jersey, $282,714

5. Vermont, $286,790

4. California, $287,456

3. Connecticut, $290,368

2. Hawaii, $294,362

1. Massachusetts, $313,747

Top Spots For The 'Best Cheap Family Vacation' - 2025 Some of the best memories families make are during a vacation. If you are looking for a place that is pretty afforadable for a family to enjoy, check out the top spots for a "Cheap Family Vacation", according to U.S. News & World Report. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Stacker