In the aftermath of a recent e-bike accident in Plymouth, the Mattapoisett Police Department is reminding the public about important laws and safety rules for these increasingly popular electric vehicles.

While many e-bike laws in Massachusetts may seem like common sense, others are not as well known. Parents may be unaware that their children are riding illegally.

Who Can Ride an E-Bike in Massachusetts

No one under the age of 16 is permitted to operate an e-bike. Operators must also hold a valid driver license or learner's permit.

E-Bike Speed Limits in Massachusetts

E-bikes are not allowed to travel faster than 25 miles per hour under any circumstances.

Helmet Requirements for Young Riders

All riders under the age of 17 are required to wear a helmet. Passengers are only allowed if the e bike is designed to carry two people and is equipped with a passenger seat.

When E-Bikes Need Lights

If the e-bike is used within 30 minutes after sunset or before sunrise it must have proper working lighting equipment.

E-Bike Riders Must Follow Traffic Laws

Riders must obey the same traffic laws as motor vehicles. They must ride in single file when being passed by a car and follow all road regulations.

Understanding the Different Classes of E-Bikes

There are multiple classes of e bikes and knowing which one your child is using is important.

Class 1 e-bikes have motors that activate only when the rider pedals. These stop assisting once the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.

Class 2 e-bikes use a throttle controlled motor that also cuts off at 20 miles per hour. These bikes can move without pedaling.

Dirt Bikes and Other Off Road Vehicles Are Not Legal on Public Roads

Electric and gas powered dirt bikes are not permitted on public streets. They are intended for off road use only.

Using these types of vehicles on public roads can lead to serious legal consequences including being charged with:

Operating an unregistered vehicle.

Operating without a driver's license.

Disorderly conduct

Mattapoisett Police say their main goal is to keep everyone, especially children, safe as the popularity of e-bikes continues to grow more and more popular.